A man living with motor neurone disease (MND) has described how he struggles with the condition, but tries to stay upbeat.

Alex Winter, 61, from Ipswich, said he felt "lost, alone and petrified" when he was diagnosed in 2019.

He wants to share his story to educate people and encourage others with the disease to seek help if they are struggling.

"When I wake up, the first thing I do is smile because it's a good day to be alive, no matter what," he said.

MND is an incurable disease that attacks that nerves that control movement and affects how people walk, talk, eat and breathe.