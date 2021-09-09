A woman who suffers "debilitating" period pains says she hopes to set up a support group to help others.

Karina Wilson, 27, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, said endometriosis had affected "every single aspect of my life" and at times had left her bed-bound.

It is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, causing severe pain.

"Endometriosis needs to be talked about more because it's much more common than people think," said Miss Wilson.

The NHS says it is a long-term condition that can affect women of any age, but there are treatments that can help.

Endometriosis UK says diagnosis can be difficult and often delayed, with recent research showing an average of seven-and-a-half years between women first seeing a doctor and receiving a firm diagnosis.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk