An "inspirational" member of the Windrush generation was honoured by her community as she was laid to rest in Suffolk.

Violet Butler, 95, who came to Ipswich from Clarendon, Jamaica, in 1960 to join her husband David, died on 2 February.

A special service was held at the Main Hall at Trinity Park, attended by hundreds of people from the UK and abroad.

Ipswich Buses provided a special route for people attending the funeral, with a bus titled "Mother Butler. RIP."

Granddaughter Karen Walker said: "She taught us how we should treat people and how we should treat ourselves, and that was an inspiration."

Mrs Butler was part of the Windrush generation - one of thousands of people who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from the Caribbean to fill post-war labour shortages.