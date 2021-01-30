A "rare chance" to become the sole ferry operator for a former nuclear weapons testing site has become available.

Orford Ness, a spit located just off the Suffolk coast, was used as a secret military test site during the Cold War.

It is now a National Trust coastal nature reserve with buildings people can visit.

The ferry operator role would involve operating the ferry, a powerboat and a rowing boat across the River Ore.

Applications for the part-time role, which pays just over £10,000, close on 27 March and the successful applicant will start work in April when Orford Ness reopens to visitors for the season.

Filming by Jamie Niblock

