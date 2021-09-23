Barby Wire: 'I love that I can combine my rap music with drag'
A skateboard coach has said that embracing drag in his life has rewarded him with the confidence to "be fully accepted as whatever I want to be".
Performing as drag rapper Barby Wire, Lewis, 25, who lives in Ipswich, said: "Anyone who's tried drag... will tell you that it gives you a massive amount of confidence. I can't even fully explain why but it just does.
"The drag culture, queer culture, is all about acceptance and I love the fact that through drag and my music I can be fully accepted as whatever I want to be in that community."
Writing rap music while in lockdown she added: "For anyone seeing, hearing my story, then don't confine yourself to one thing.
"If you think that those things you want to do are contradictory, then find a way to combine them and just be yourself unapologetically."
Hear more from Barby Wire with BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk on Saturday 19 March.
Video journalist: Dawn Gerber