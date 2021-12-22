An entrepreneur who started a business at the age of 19 after struggling throughout school has said it proves anything is possible.

Jake Slinn's company, in Ipswich, disposes of illegal, damaged or unsafe products that come into UK ports.

The 22-year-old has returned to his former college hoping to inspire students with his story of growing a successful business despite leaving school at the age of 16 with two GCSEs.

He said: "A few years ago, I was getting sent out of classes and in detention, now I'm here running quite a large business... anything's possible if you put your mind to it."

