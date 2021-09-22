A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has achieved a "dream come true" by visiting his beloved football club.

Bryson, from Newmarket in Suffolk, is determined to one day play for Chelsea and has been working hard to improve his walking after an operation a year ago.

Supporters' group the Eastern Blues heard about him and contacted the club to arrange tickets for him and his family to watch a game and have a tour of Stamford Bridge.

He said: "It was like a dream come true because dad has always wanted to take me there, so it's a dream for him and it was a dream for all of us."

