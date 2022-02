A woman who underwent a liver transplant said she wanted to give "hope" to others after setting up a YouTube channel to share her experience.

Anita Hadjah, from Felixstowe, was diagnosed with a scarred liver and was put on the waiting list in 2019.

She said: "I hope that my story, whatever I am saying, is helping somebody."

Ms Hadjah received her liver transplant last year and said it had "changed her life".