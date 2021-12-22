Metal detecting teen's top tips to find treasure

A teenager who uncovered a Bronze Age hoard while metal detecting says research and perseverance are key to success.

Milly, 13, from Suffolk, discovered dozens of axe heads and other artefacts in a field near Royston, Hertfordshire, on only her third trip.

She has shared her top tips for BBC podcast The Localist - Suffolk.

"You don't know what you're going to find," said Milly. "It's just the thrill of excitement, and just amazing."

Video by Stuart Howells.