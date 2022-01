A woman who lost her hair within a six-week period has told how she wants to support other people with alopecia.

Sophie Hitchen, 25, who lives near Ipswich, shared her story on Instagram to raise awareness and has become an ambassador for Alopecia UK.

"I just want to let people know that there are people out there in the alopecia community that are available to talk," she said.

Video journalist: Dawn Gerber