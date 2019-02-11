New Apache helicopters are carrying out test flights for the British Army at an airfield in Suffolk.

Fourteen AH-64E Apache aircraft are currently based at Wattisham Flying Station, with 36 more arriving by the summer of 2024. They will replace the Apache AH Mk1.

They have a top speed of 186mph (300km/h) and can detect 256 potential targets up to a range of 10 miles (16km).

Lt Col Simon Wilsey, commanding officer of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, said they had "secured Wattisham as the future attack helicopter base".