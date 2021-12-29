Dozens of trees have been planted in a park as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The new avenue of 70 trees has been created in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, by the Suffolk Agricultural Association.

It is part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative across the UK to honour the monarch's 70-year reign.

"We've got to keep planting them because [the trees] are there for future generations, but above all, absorbing carbon from the atmosphere because that is so vital," said David Barker, president of the Suffolk Show.

For more stories about Suffolk, listen to BBC Radio Suffolk on BBC Sounds

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk