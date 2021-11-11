A DJ made club music by recording the machinery used to produce flour.

Ben Osborne aimed to emulate techno and drum and bass music inspired by the Tide Mill in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Mr Osborne, from Woodbridge, said: "The idea was to record the internal workings of the Tide Mill, which is a 300-year-old building, and turn them into a piece of music and visuals."

A visualisation was also projected on to the outside of the mill as part of the project.