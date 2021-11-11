Farmer and television presenter Jimmy Doherty has spoken of his love for Suffolk as plans for a day celebrating the county are confirmed.

The annual Suffolk Day, which sees communities come together, will return for a sixth year on 21 June.

Doherty, who runs Jimmy's Farm, in Wherstead, near Ipswich, said: "There are so many reasons that I love Suffolk."

Soprano singer Laura Wright, also from Suffolk, said the coastline was her favourite part of the county.