The ship that became famous after it ran aground in the Suez Canal, disrupting global shipping, has arrived back in the UK after an uneventful latest trip.

The Ever Given docked at a foggy Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk on schedule at lunchtime on 26 December, having completed a voyage to China.

The 400m-long (1,300ft), 200,000-tonne vessel blocked the major shipping lane in Egypt for nearly a week in March and was then held for more than three months amid a dispute over compensation, before it finally arrived in Felixstowe four months late in August.

It is due to leave the UK again on 29 December for another five-week trip to China before returning to Felixstowe in March.