A nine-year-old boy who started a business selling wooden tree sculptures said he hoped it would lead to a lucrative career in the future.

Noah, from Trimley St Martin, in Suffolk, has made about 50 model trees in the past year and sells them to people as house decorations.

He has used the income as pocket money to buy himself toys and to support a guide dog charity but has big dreams.

He said: "When I'm older, I'd like to be a millionaire and I think I'll be able to do it by selling trees and other things out of wood."