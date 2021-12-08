The current Miss Universe Great Britain winner has said "pageantry is still relevant today" and wants to help empower women.

Emma Rose Collingridge, 23, from the Ipswich area, Suffolk, said she wanted to use her platform to campaign for women's causes including her own campaign about bystander intervention.

"I think pageantry... gives women a platform to use their voice, speak about causes close to their heart, but also have an impact in their community, whether that's through their charity work or through volunteering," said Ms Collingridge.

"I hope that by hearing my story people are inspired to give courage to their own dreams and, perhaps step outside of their comfort zones and open their minds to different ways of thinking about things," she added.

Ms Collingridge is competing at the 70th international Miss Universe pageant which is taking place in Israel from 12 December.

Video by Dawn Gerber

