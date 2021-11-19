'It's surreal Ed Sheeran once played our garden'

A couple have said it is surreal to find out Ed Sheeran sang at a house party in their back garden.

Footage online shows the singer performing to a small group of people at a home in Ipswich in 2009 before he shot to international fame.

Current owners of the property Joanne and Nigel Powley have only recently discovered their house was the venue.

Mrs Powley said: "It's still surreal. It's still absolutely crazy that Ed Sheeran has stood on the wall and played."