The captain of non-league AFC Sudbury has spoken of his hope that his team can be a "banana skin" for League Two side Colchester United.

The two clubs are just 15 miles (24km) apart, either side of the Suffolk/Essex border, and face each other in a FA Cup first round tie.

AFC Sudbury captain Lewis O'Malley, 19, said: "There always seem to be some upsets so I'm hoping we can that, sort of, banana skin for Colchester."

The eighth tier side are the lowest rank side left in the competition.

Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk and watch live on BBC Two at 7.55pm on Friday.