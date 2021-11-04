A writer has described how "amazing stories" he heard while travelling in the back of taxis inspired him to create a play.

Shamser Sinha wrote Our White Skoda Octavia based on conversations with cab drivers and people living in Peterborough and Ipswich.

The play is about a family with British-Pakistani heritage who come to live in the East of England.

"It's about their attempts to survive and thrive in the cab-driving business and what brings them together as a family and threatens to tear them apart," said Mr Sinha.

The play is being performed by Eastern Angles in association with Derby Theatre and the Essex Cultural Diversity Project, and is touring until 6 November.

Video by Dawn Gerber

