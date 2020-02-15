Natasha Thomas: 'I'm aiming for the Women's Super League with Ipswich Town'
Striker Natasha Thomas has told how she is aiming for the Women's Super League with Ipswich Town.
The 25-year-old is the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 103 goals in 126 matches .
Thomas signed a new contract in August and is one of nine players who have turned professional at the club.
She said she was focused on "getting us to the WSL [Women's Super League] alongside making sure that I'm still scoring goals and assisting the girls as well".