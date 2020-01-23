A young sprinter has been representing England for the first time after training hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millie King had always held international ambitions but was selected to run for England last month at the age of just 16.

She competed in the under-20s in Manchester and won a bronze in the 200m and a gold in the 4x100m relay. The Ipswich Harrier athlete will run for England for a second time in Derby on 25 September.

"Representing England is a huge achievement and having set that goal for myself earlier this year and then achieve it so soon, it's pretty crazy and it just shows that hard work does pay off," said Millie.