Aerial pictures have captured the UK arrival of a container ship said to be the largest in the world.

The Ever Ace docked in Felixstowe, Suffolk, on Sunday on her maiden voyage.

The 400m-long (1,300ft) vessel can carry 23,992 containers, which is slightly more than other, similar-sized vessels.

She is due to leave for Rotterdam on Wednesday before crossing the Suez Canal on her journey to China.