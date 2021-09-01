An 11-year-old girl said being invited on stage to perform with the Foo Fighters was the "best night" of her life.

Nandi Bushell challenged the band's lead singer Dave Grohl to a "drum off" over social media in 2020, with the pair exchanging videos.

Nandi, who began drumming aged five, joined the Grammy Award-winners on stage in Los Angeles on Thursday to play their song Everlong.

