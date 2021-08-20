A man who was trafficked into the UK from Afghanistan as a teenager says he fears for the safety of his family still living in his home country.

Ahmed - not his real name - arrived as a 17-year-old in 1999 and now lives in Suffolk where he has raised a family.

He said he "doesn't know" if his mum and sister, who are still in the country, "can be safe", along with many thousands of other Afghans.

The Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday, having swept across the country as foreign forces withdrew. Their victory returns the group to power 20 years on from when they were toppled in a US-led invasion.

The group's previous stint in power saw widespread abuses, including public executions and banning women from the workplace.

But in their first news conference since retaking control of Afghanistan, the group presented a conciliatory tone, promising women's rights would be respected "within the framework of Islamic law".