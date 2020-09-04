A former homeless man who had addiction issues has turned his life around thanks to the therapy gained from woodland workshops.

Jim, from Suffolk, had drug and alcohol addiction for many years but has been clean for 18 months.

He attended woodland courses put on by the Green Light Trust in Bury St Edmunds after his father died and a relationship broke down, and has since become a volunteer.

The charity helps disadvantaged and marginalised adults, children and young people who are struggling.

"This is the best place in the world," said Jim.

"I went for counselling and I came here and it completely calmed me down and gave me the strength to go to rehab last year, which got rid of all substances in my system, and I learned a whole load of new skills."

