A huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, disrupting global trade, has arrived in the UK.

The Ever Given, which ran aground in Egypt in March, docked at the port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, weeks behind schedule.

The 400m-long (1,312ft) ship was impounded for three months until Egypt signed a compensation deal with its owners and insurers to release it.

It will offload cargo before heading to Hamburg in Germany.