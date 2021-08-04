A cyclist has shared video of her ride on a bike path by a dual carriageway to highlight the kind of overgrown and unsafe routes she often faces.

Georgina Wilcox found the stretch of path alongside the A12, south-west of Ipswich, Suffolk, was at times narrow, overgrown by vegetation and abruptly ended on a petrol station exit road used by motor vehicles.

She called for improvements to cycle routes and said: "I think we really need to normalise cycling and accept that this is actually quite an efficient and sometimes even enjoyable method of transport."

Highways England apologised and said the vegetation alongside the A12 would be cut back.

The government has unveiled a £338m package to boost cycling and walking, which it promised would fund the building of "hundreds of miles of high-quality cycle lanes".