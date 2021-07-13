A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has achieved his dream of walking to school for the first time.

Bryson, from Newmarket in Suffolk, had an operation on his spine in February and has been training ever since.

With a little help, he was able to walk the half-mile (800m) journey and was cheered by classmates as he arrived at the school gates.

He said: "I'm feeling great. I think it's amazing. They put a lot of effort into it. I really like this school."