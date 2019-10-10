Timelapse footage shows the stage being constructed for Ed Sheeran's live-streamed show, as part of Euro 2020.

The Sir Alf Ramsey stand at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground is to host the singer, who will be performing the gig on TikTok.

There will be no live audience and it will be free to view from 21:00 BST.

The Suffolk singer, who supports Ipswich and sponsors the team's shirts, said in an Instagram post: "Came to watch football and shows here as a kid and adult but never played it. Very excited."