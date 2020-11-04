Costumes used in the Oscar-winning Black Panther have gone on display in a museum exhibition that represents a "little bit of Hollywood coming to Ipswich".

The outfits worn by T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye in the superhero film sit alongside Marvel comics in a Power of Stories exhibition.

"There's a little bit of Hollywood coming to Ipswich" said local Marvel fan and film-maker Remi Morrison.

"The impact that they have. I wasn't expecting to feel like this when I saw them."

The film was released in 2018 and widely praised as game-changing for having a largely black cast and director.

The Ipswich Museum exhibition runs from Saturday until 24 October.

Video journalist: Dawn Gerber