A professional choreographer has produced a dance-led performance to celebrate Caribbean culture and to tell the story of her family heritage.

Rosy May, 23, who is based in Ipswich, researched the roots of Caribbean dance dating back to the 1400s.

"Coming from a Caribbean heritage, specifically Jamaican, I felt like my culture wasn't represented where I live, and also in the arts, so I wanted to take that step and put my culture out there," said Ms May.

Named The Islands, the film premieres on YouTube on Windrush Day and is part of a series of events planned by Aspire Black Suffolk.