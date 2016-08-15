A former team-mate of Dalian Atkinson has told how the striker could be "unplayable".

Speaking to the BBC, Jason Dozzell said Atkinson was a "fun guy to be around" while playing together for Ipswich Town.

Mr Atkinson died at the age of 48 after being Tasered outside his father's home in Telford in 2016.

"Every time he got the ball you could hear the crowd were waiting for something exciting to happen, he was that kind of player," said Mr Dozzell.

PC Benjamin Monk has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Atkinson.