An "abnormal load" carrying a huge transformer has been tracked on its route through Suffolk.

It left the Port of Ipswich at 08:00 BST on Sunday and arrived at a substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire later in the evening.

The 184-tonne convoy travelled at a top speed of 12mph (19km/h) as it made the 44.5 mile (72km) journey past Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The transformer will be used by the National Grid.

Suffolk Highways thanked motorists for their patience.