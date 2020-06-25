A rising vortex of debris, known as a dust devil, has been captured on video as it tracked across the countryside.

The natural phenomenon was seen to reach about "30ft (9m) high" on the outskirts of East Bergholt in Suffolk on Sunday, said eyewitness Ashley Nixon.

Forecaster Dan Holley, from WeatherQuest, said they "typically form on calm, sunny days" when warm air rises into cooler air above.

"As the air rapidly rises the column of air gets stretched vertically, creating a tight spinning motion."