Students have helped to embed black history into a college's yearly curriculum so that others "understand how beautiful the journey's been and still is".

The change at West Suffolk College was prompted by the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, and will start in June.

Grace, 17, said she hoped it would "bring a lot of awareness".

Ellisha Soanes, an equality and diversity lecturer at the college, said: "I think it's very important that we implement that black history is a part of British history, and it's important for all students to learn and understand that."

