Primary school pupils have been treated to a surprise visit from the circus after weeks away from the classroom.

The children at Westfield Primary Academy in Haverhill, Suffolk, were taught tricks including plate-spinning under a big top, as teachers welcomed them back after the winter coronavirus lockdown.

Deputy head Fiona-Catherine Thompson said it was a chance to boost pupils' wellbeing after a long break away from friends.

"For us it's about bringing our children back, welcoming them back to school a bit different, enabling them to have something to talk about, something to feel positive about," she said.

