A teenager has described how his faith has helped him to cope with lockdown and this "time of solitude".

Lucas, 17, from Ipswich, is a drummer for his church, but services have moved online because of the pandemic.

He said the extra time had given him chance to "reflect a lot more" on his beliefs.

"The lockdown has helped me realise how much sometimes I take for granted, especially my faith," he added.

Video by Dawn Gerber

