Giant garden murals made from rubbish and discarded PPE, viewed thousands of times on social media, is a start for creating "communities that don't drop litter", an artist hopes.

Jason Alexander, 49, from Ipswich, has spent lockdown creating art from thousands of pieces of discarded items.

"In an ideal world, I'd much rather be creating pieces of art out of... natural materials," he said.

"But whenever you go out for a walk you're never more than a few feet away from pieces of litter that have been dropped by someone.

"PPE litter has been a real issue during the pandemic."

Mr Alexander said he hoped his artwork was a way to "not try and build a community of litter-pickers... I'd rather try and build communities that don't drop litter".