BBC News

Russell the rook moves in with Suffolk family

A rook which was looked after by a family after it fell out of a nest is still living in their house nine months later.

The bird, named Russell, lives on a window sill perch at his home near Stowmarket in Suffolk.

Abigail Lord admitted she hoped he would eventually return to the wild as the bird is a messy house guest.

She said: "Apparently they live for 15 years, so that could be quite a long relationship, I suppose."

A rook's greyish-white face, thinner beak and peaked head make it distinguishable from the carrion crow, according to the RSPB and are known to be "very sociable".

Published
14 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Suffolk