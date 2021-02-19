A rook which was looked after by a family after it fell out of a nest is still living in their house nine months later.

The bird, named Russell, lives on a window sill perch at his home near Stowmarket in Suffolk.

Abigail Lord admitted she hoped he would eventually return to the wild as the bird is a messy house guest.

She said: "Apparently they live for 15 years, so that could be quite a long relationship, I suppose."

A rook's greyish-white face, thinner beak and peaked head make it distinguishable from the carrion crow, according to the RSPB and are known to be "very sociable".