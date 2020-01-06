A man has sculpted a Covid-19 vaccination scene out of snow to encourage people to have the jab.

Jonathan Brown spent four hours in his garden near Stowmarket in Suffolk to model the two people.

He hoped that sharing it on social media it would help people "tolerate" the lockdown restrictions and stay optimistic.

"We just need to be patient and I was hoping to highlight the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Snowfall has been so heavy, a number of vaccination centres in the county closed on Sunday and Monday.