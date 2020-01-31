Otters have been spotted swimming at Ipswich Waterfront.

They were seen in a video posted on social media by Antonio Bellini, who said it was "lovely" to see.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust said the sighting was "generally unusual" for the UK but in Ipswich otters have been known to be along that stretch.

Wild learning officer Lucy Shepherd said the Bourne Park Reed Beds, a 7.4-hectare (18-acre) local nature reserve, was "just a stone's throw away" and the recent heavy rainfall had created a "really good network" for them.

"It's quite an exciting stretch along there for wildlife," she said.