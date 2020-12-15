A man has told how he gave Suffolk accent lessons to actor Ralph Fiennes for his part in a new movie about Sutton Hoo burial site in Suffolk.

The Dig, also starring Carey Mulligan, tells the story of local archaeologist Basil Brown investigating a series of mysterious earth mounds on an estate in Deben estuary near Woodbridge in 1938.

Charlie Haylock, 74, from Sudbury, was called by Mr Fiennes after he had seen Mr Haylock's dialect videos on YouTube.

"I thought it was a scam at first," said Mr Haylock. "It was not until he walked out of Colchester station did I realise it weren't a scam."