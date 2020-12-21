A woman has been banned from keeping animals for three years after a neighbour recorded her dragging a dog by its lead and kicking it in the ribs.

An RSPCA inspector said Venezia Strudwick, 26, was "very aggressive" towards their investigating officer and complained the animal had "gone to the toilet" in her flat in Lucas Road, Sudbury, Suffolk.

She was found guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court of handling an animal inappropriately and ordered to pay £700 in fines and costs.

The German shepherd-type dog called Jana was found to have swelling around her throat when she was taken into care but was said to be recovering well as she waited to be re-homed.