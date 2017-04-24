A man known for completing the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back is taking on a new challenge - running 31 marathons over 31 days in December.

Ben Blowes, from Gazeley, Suffolk, is taking on the 812.2 mile (1307km) feat to raise money for children's brain tumour charity Tom's Trust.

Speaking on day 15 of the challenge, 48-year-old Mr Blowes said he was "tired" and "depleted" but "enjoying it as well".

"Every painful step that I take is nothing compared to what some of these kids are going through right now," he said.