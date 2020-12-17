Deadlines, support for families with lower incomes and the effect on businesses - all Brexit questions that our panel of students wanted to know the answers to.

UK and EU negotiators have restarted post-Brexit trade talks in the hope of securing an agreement.

The two sides are attempting to reach a deal before the so-called transition period ends on 31 December.

Pupils at Westbourne Academy in Ipswich had some questions for BBC political correspondent Andrew Sinclair.

