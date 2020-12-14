A woman has spoken of her decision to have a home birth for her third child instead of going to hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte Murphy gave birth to her first son Finnan in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, last week.

Mrs Murphy said her husband Malcolm had to miss some appointments during pregnancy due to Covid restrictions. The rules have since been eased, but a home birth gave her the flexibility she desired.

"You've got more control over your environment and, obviously, given the current climate, avoiding the hospital is ideal," she said.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England, said: "Guidance for maternity services makes clear that women should have access to support from someone at appointments at all stages of their maternity journey, and we have asked all trusts to facilitate this as quickly as possible.

"At the same time as making sure women are accompanied, it is our priority to prevent and control Covid-19 infection and keep women and staff safe."