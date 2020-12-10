Covid-19 vaccine: Your questions answered

As Covid-19 vaccinations begin across the UK, many people have been seeking answers to questions they have surrounding the jab.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be safe and effective by the UK medicines regulator and has been approved for mass use in over-16s.

Two other vaccines - developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna - could also be approved soon and ready for widespread use.

People in Lowestoft, Suffolk, put their vaccine questions to Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia.