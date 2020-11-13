Security cameras captured the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop and stole watches and rings worth more than £100,000.

Cambridgeshire Police was called to reports of a break in at The Italian Jewellers in High Street Passage, Ely, at 02:50 GMT.

The men were recorded smashing display cabinets as alarms sounded and a fogging system filled the shop with smoke.

Det Sgt Ashley Ryan said: "This was a smash and grab which saw a staggering amount of jewellery stolen in a matter of minutes."