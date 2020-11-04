A Remembrance Sunday service, normally attended by thousands of people in a Suffolk park, is to be live streamed this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The event, held at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, normally welcomes visitors but this year people have been asked to mark the day from home.

"It’s a shame that we cannot come together to commemorate Remembrance Sunday but right now, we all have a responsibility to slow the spread of Covid-19," Mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry, said.

The service, with just 30 people in attendance, will be broadcast on Sunday, 8 November in a special programme from BBC Radio Suffolk and available to watch here as a live stream from 10:45 GMT.